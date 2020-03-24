Teacher Parade (3-23-20)

Of.

The coronavirus has forced teachers to go on-line with their lessons.

But at mark twain elementary in st.

Joseph, they started their un- traditional teaching in style -- with a parade.

The staff paraded around neighborhoods near the school honking their horns and waving signs for students and families to see.

(sot mindi richardson, principal, "we're just really excited to share this time with them.

We were suppossed to be back in session today and i know alot of our teachers are heaertbroken that we aren't able to share this time.

So this is just one way we were able to interact with the kids to let them know that we care and love and support them during this time."

The staff even had a police escort, courtesy of