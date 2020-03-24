Brown issues 'stay at home' order, effective immediately

For more on what led up to this decision.

And why the order it was put in place*now we turn live to kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome.

I'm in downtown eugene which feels like a ghost town.

Why?

Because with a stroke of her pen governor brown has changed how over four milliosn oregonians can now go about their daily lives.

Not even one month after the first case of coronavirus was announced un our state and governor brown has ordered all oregonians to stay home.

She said friday this was a measure she didn't want to have to take but after seeing people flooding to our beaches and parks over the weekend -- she delivered the order this morning "the key here really is not traveling to go outdoors -- trying to use the outdoor spaces that are in the immediate vicinity of your residence is going to be key this might be made easier by the fact that national and state parks are also closing while the governors orders are in place oregon is the 13th state to impose restrictions like this failure to comply with these orders could result in a class s misdemeanor which in the state of oregon is punishable by up to 3o days in jail -- a 1,250 dollar fine or both ..

Reporting live in eugene emma jerome kezi