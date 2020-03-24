Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brown issues 'stay at home' order, effective immediately

Brown issues 'stay at home' order, effective immediately

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
Brown issues 'stay at home' order, effective immediately

Brown issues 'stay at home' order, effective immediately

Governor Kate Brown ordered Oregonians to stay at home or face the penalty of a misdemeanor.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Brown issues 'stay at home' order, effective immediately

For more on what led up to this decision.

And why the order it was put in place*now we turn live to kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome.

I'm in downtown eugene which feels like a ghost town.

Why?

Because with a stroke of her pen governor brown has changed how over four milliosn oregonians can now go about their daily lives.

Not even one month after the first case of coronavirus was announced un our state and governor brown has ordered all oregonians to stay home.

She said friday this was a measure she didn't want to have to take but after seeing people flooding to our beaches and parks over the weekend -- she delivered the order this morning "the key here really is not traveling to go outdoors -- trying to use the outdoor spaces that are in the immediate vicinity of your residence is going to be key this might be made easier by the fact that national and state parks are also closing while the governors orders are in place oregon is the 13th state to impose restrictions like this failure to comply with these orders could result in a class s misdemeanor which in the state of oregon is punishable by up to 3o days in jail -- a 1,250 dollar fine or both ..

Reporting live in eugene emma jerome kezi




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pinwheelin

Kelley RT @KATUNews: BREAKING: Oregon Gov. Brown issues 'stay at home' order amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/pz9rQrfP6V 1 minute ago

Daysend10

Daysend RT @BaddCompani: In Oregon Governor Brown Issues a Stay at Home Order. Stay Home, Stay Safe!! 10 minutes ago

duartenathaniel

Nathaniel Duarte RT @OregonHouseGOP: Effective immediately, Gov. Brown issues executive order for Oregonians to “stay home, stay healthy”. Additional busine… 19 minutes ago

docladyhawke

IsabeauVollhardt LAc RT @kr3at: #OregonLockdown Oregon issues #coronavirus lockdown order. Gov. Kate Brown clamps down on nonessential activities issuing an ex… 21 minutes ago

JoelleThePoe

JoelleThePoe @OregonGovBrown Thanks for taking care of us. I think you're doing the right thing. Gov. Brown issues 'stay at hom… https://t.co/I1jQtGiyuf 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.