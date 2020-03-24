Global  

Commercial landlord cuts his tenants some slack on rent

Ron Bowker said he told the owner at hair salon to pay what they can, and they'll figure the rest out later.

A landlord in eugene is making it easier on his tenets right now.

The owner of "the cleanery", off of goodpasture island road, also owns the whole building.

It's shared by two other businesses.

He says the owner of the hair salon next door called him worried about paying rent.

But he told them just to pay what they can now, and they'll figure out the rest later.

He says he is willing to keep that up for months.

If that's what it takes, i don't want to, but if it has to.

You know, they got survive just like all the rest of us.

He says their dry cleaning business has also taken hit.

And they may have to close down other locations that they




