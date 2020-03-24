Essential employees continue to serve customers despite possible COVID-19 exposure 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:16s - Published Essential employees continue to serve customers despite possible COVID-19 exposure As more businesses shut down following Governor Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order, essential businesses like gas stations and grocery stores remain open, and employees there are putting themselves at risk as they continue to serve customers. 0

