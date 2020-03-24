How to deconstruct racism, one headline at a time | Baratunde Thurston 2 weeks ago Video Credit: TED - Duration: 16:50s - Published How to deconstruct racism, one headline at a time | Baratunde Thurston Baratunde Thurston explores the phenomenon of white Americans calling the police on black Americans who have committed the crimes of ... eating, walking or generally "living while black." In this profound, thought-provoking and often hilarious talk, he reveals the power of language to change stories of trauma into stories of healing -- while challenging us all to level up.