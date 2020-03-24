How to deconstruct racism, one headline at a time | Baratunde Thurston

Global  

Duration: 16:50s
Baratunde Thurston explores the phenomenon of white Americans calling the police on black Americans who have committed the crimes of ... eating, walking or generally "living while black." In this profound, thought-provoking and often hilarious talk, he reveals the power of language to change stories of trauma into stories of healing -- while challenging us all to level up.

