Bittle prepares for basketball's return with trail runs, backyard hoops

the sun is just making it's appearance over mount mcloughlin early monday morning.

And nate bittle is quite literally, up and running.

nate and his dad ryan take to the trails at upper table rock, starting the day on the right foot.

nate bittle says, "it's kinda cool to see the sun rise and everything, but the run up is horrible."

And take my word for it... running uphill... is no fun.

But later in the day, after the bittles have rested their legs a bit, they take to the court.

They don't have to go far to get some hoop work in with a concrete court in their backyard.

nate bittle says, "it's a little bit different not being able to work out in a gym with a wood floor where i usually play at. I mean, i never play in a backyard, but this is where me and my dad have to get it done at."

and nate's dad is no slouch.

Ryan played for danny miles at oregon tech in the 90s, leading the hustlin' owls in blocks in 1995.

That leads to some pretty competitive one-on-one battles in the backyard and nate's beating dad a little more often now.

ryan bittle says, "yes the tide has definitely turned.

But i try to give him as much competition as i can and be physical with him because the athletes he plays against are way better than i am. So just trying to keep it all just him improving every day."

So just trying to keep it all just him improving every day."

but that doesn't stop the one-on-one competition's from being the fiery rivalry that is a father-son backyard basketball game.

Nate bittle says, "it definitely gets heated out here."

Ryan bittle says, "pretty consistently.

There's a lot of trash talking going on now, but then again i dished it out a lot for the last few years."

But in the end it's all in good fun and will keep nate ready for when the summer season hopefully returns.

