Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Let's Talk 'Social Distancing' In Boston

Coronavirus: Let's Talk 'Social Distancing' In Boston

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Let's Talk 'Social Distancing' In Boston

Coronavirus: Let's Talk 'Social Distancing' In Boston

The government and health care officials are urging Americans to take social distancing seriously.

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

poutypunkle

thepoutycarbuncle 💭 StayHome ♥ SaveLives RT @CBSThisMorning: TOMORROW: @TheDailyShow host @TrevorNoah joins @CBSThisMorning to talk about "The Daily Social Distancing Show," which… 7 minutes ago

latinogiving

#LatinoGivingHouston RT @UTPhysicians: The outbreak of COVID-19 and need for social distancing can understandably be scary for children. Dr. Michael L. Chang, p… 8 minutes ago

KristinaRex

Kristina Rex RT @wbz: Coronavirus Concerns: Let’s Talk ‘Social Distancing’ In Boston @KristinaRex https://t.co/dhM4FPiviM 10 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Coronavirus Concerns: Let’s Talk ‘Social Distancing’ In Boston @KristinaRex https://t.co/dhM4FPiviM 11 minutes ago

uOttawaEdu

uOttawa Education RT @recteurUOpres: Social distancing is crucial to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, but isolation can take a serious toll on our emotiona… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.