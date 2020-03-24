Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Free 3 ft x 6 ft banners for business or restaurants with carry-out or delivery

Free 3 ft x 6 ft banners for business or restaurants with carry-out or delivery

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Free 3 ft x 6 ft banners for business or restaurants with carry-out or delivery
Free 3 ft x 6 ft banners for business or restaurants with carry-out or delivery
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Free 3 ft x 6 ft banners for business or restaurants with carry-out or delivery

You're a local restaurant or business- listen up sign art etcetera is offering you a free sign.

A 3 foot by 6 foot sign.

To let people know about your carry out or delivery service or if youre even still open.

Sign art is struggling itself right now and wants to do what it can to help you.

I talked to the operations manager to see why he is doing this and how you can take advantage of it.

Ext shot (nats) sot: it was a pretty, pretty easy idea to come up with.

Jb: an idea to help those who need it most.

Local businesses this is for you.

Nats sot: this presented us with a very unique opportunity to be able to actually donate something and do something that would help.

Jb: sign art etc's operations manager jeff ward says his team members sparked the suggestion.

Nats jb:50 custom 3 foot by 6 foot banners are up for grabs for free.

Sot: certainly visible if you are driving by on the road.

Jb: ward says even his business is struggling sot: this week we have had a total of 5 online orders so we have taken a hit.

Jb: he says the timing could not have been worse.

March and april bring in big dollars for the company.

Nats jb: the company says to email them for the free banner - look at your screen now that is [email protected] sot: our designers will design it we will send them an eproof.

Once they approve that then our hope is within a working day have it finished for them.

Jb: business name, hours, phone number and website can all be included on the banner along with carry out or delivery or both.

Sot: in doing this we just hope everyone takes a moment and pays it forward.

If you want to get your sign email sign art now that is [email protected] e-t-c.com beginning today, west




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Aidan74491510

Aidan124412 Hey guys any of u selling FREE Banners? 5 minutes ago

Raincaster_

Raincaster In all seriousness though, I'm gonna start doing giveaways for every 5 followers because I want to improve as much… https://t.co/bY9o2JdQzp 27 minutes ago

gamingdad1982

Gamingdad1982 RT @gfx_estella: If you need a dope graphic designer feel free to shoot me a dm. #needgraphicdesigner #ineedalogo @SGH_RTs @BlazedRTs #ove… 28 minutes ago

G4M3RZN1GHTM4R3

G4M3RZ N1GHTM4R3 RT @rambleanimates: @G4M3RZN1GHTM4R3 @SupStreamers I'm an animator and a graphic designer (amateur) and I make banners for free I'm trying… 37 minutes ago

BitterNuggies

♡(っ◔◡◔)っ𝓷𝓾𝓰𝓰𝓮𝓽🌙♡ ♡petsitting closed♡ Commissions open i make... -gacha edits -banners -bloxburg houses -drawings (if im up to it) for... -amc -robux -… https://t.co/WqR6zdSNKt 38 minutes ago

gfx_estella

Estella.gfx If you need a dope graphic designer feel free to shoot me a dm. #needgraphicdesigner #ineedalogo @SGH_RTs… https://t.co/S3HPIDhTYR 41 minutes ago

live_bizarre

BizarreBrandon #QuitStreaming RT @MarshMadnessTV: Did a few banners this weekend! I'm taking commissions for anyone's graphic needs! With the Quarantine mode into effect… 2 hours ago

NeoWokio

Neo Free to play players on Grand across are really gonna have to clutch the purse tight if they’re going to drop these… https://t.co/VEfWviTHTA 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.