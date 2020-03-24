Free 3 ft x 6 ft banners for business or restaurants with carry-out or delivery

You're a local restaurant or business- listen up sign art etcetera is offering you a free sign.

A 3 foot by 6 foot sign.

To let people know about your carry out or delivery service or if youre even still open.

Sign art is struggling itself right now and wants to do what it can to help you.

I talked to the operations manager to see why he is doing this and how you can take advantage of it.

Ext shot (nats) sot: it was a pretty, pretty easy idea to come up with.

Jb: an idea to help those who need it most.

Local businesses this is for you.

Nats sot: this presented us with a very unique opportunity to be able to actually donate something and do something that would help.

Jb: sign art etc's operations manager jeff ward says his team members sparked the suggestion.

Nats jb:50 custom 3 foot by 6 foot banners are up for grabs for free.

Sot: certainly visible if you are driving by on the road.

Jb: ward says even his business is struggling sot: this week we have had a total of 5 online orders so we have taken a hit.

Jb: he says the timing could not have been worse.

March and april bring in big dollars for the company.

Nats jb: the company says to email them for the free banner - look at your screen now that is [email protected] sot: our designers will design it we will send them an eproof.

Once they approve that then our hope is within a working day have it finished for them.

Jb: business name, hours, phone number and website can all be included on the banner along with carry out or delivery or both.

Sot: in doing this we just hope everyone takes a moment and pays it forward.

If you want to get your sign email sign art now that is [email protected] e-t-c.com beginning today, west