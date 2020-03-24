Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Seniors talk about state tourney being canelled

Seniors talk about state tourney being canelled

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Seniors talk about state tourney being canelled
IHSAA had to cancel boys basketball state tourney
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Seniors talk about state tourney being canelled

Ihsaa had last thursday last thursday the ihsaa had to make the tough decision to cancel the remainder of the boys basketball state tourney because of the coronavirus .... we had 64 teams getting ready to compete in regionals....including washington, parke heritage, linton, bloomfield and barr-reeve from right here in the wabash valley... the cancelletion left an emptiness for so many teams and players, especially seniors.... some of the seniors from those local teams talked about the way this season ended...i can tell you now the wabash valley has a lot of to be proud of... these young men get it and have their heads on right!

Welcome back.... the indiana high school basketball high school the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.