Seniors talk about state tourney being canelled

Ihsaa had last thursday last thursday the ihsaa had to make the tough decision to cancel the remainder of the boys basketball state tourney because of the coronavirus .... we had 64 teams getting ready to compete in regionals....including washington, parke heritage, linton, bloomfield and barr-reeve from right here in the wabash valley... the cancelletion left an emptiness for so many teams and players, especially seniors.... some of the seniors from those local teams talked about the way this season ended...i can tell you now the wabash valley has a lot of to be proud of... these young men get it and have their heads on right!

