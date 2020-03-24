Global  

Gov. Tom Wolf Issues Stay-At-Home Order For Allegheny County

Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order for Allegheny County, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

PaulMick

Paul Mick RT @wdasfm: #COVIDー19 news @GovernorTomWolf issues a #StayAtHome order See his message & the list of life sustaining #Businesses by clickin… 33 minutes ago

BrashearHS

Pittsburgh Brashear High School RT @KDKA: #BREAKING NEWS: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issues Stay At Home order for Allegheny County. https://t.co/fCn7JIeLP5 https://t… 1 hour ago

MegDUB1210

Meg Dub 🕶💋 RT @BucksCountyGovt: Pennsylvania's COVID-19 death toll rose to six and #BucksCounty's positive cases jumped by nearly 50 percent today as… 1 hour ago

casey2513

Kathy RT @JackPosobiec: Thanks China Pennsylvania Gov Tom Wolf Issues Stay-at-Home Order for Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and surrounding suburbs… 1 hour ago

BucksCountyGovt

BucksCountyGovt Pennsylvania's COVID-19 death toll rose to six and #BucksCounty's positive cases jumped by nearly 50 percent today… https://t.co/BzgTIR1B4G 1 hour ago

Justaminute65_

Shakeerah Wolf issues stay-at-home order, extends school closures https://t.co/tgsSS871Ea 2 hours ago

ehrhart_david

David W. Ehrhart, M.Ed. Governor Wolf Issues ‘Stay at Home’ Orders for DELCO (3/23/20) https://t.co/eU3otoE2jG 2 hours ago

musicman6955

RKherewego Gov. Wolf issues stay-at-home order for Allegheny, 5 other counties; school closures extended… https://t.co/Y0riJDJAGc 2 hours ago

