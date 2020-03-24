Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Naples Fire Chief calls on Governor to issue 'shelter in place' order

Naples Fire Chief calls on Governor to issue 'shelter in place' order

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 03:12s - Published < > Embed
Naples Fire Chief calls on Governor to issue 'shelter in place' order

Naples Fire Chief calls on Governor to issue 'shelter in place' order

Naples Fire Chief, Pete DiMaria, is calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to issue 'shelter in place' order.

However, the governor told the media later in the day that he is against the idea.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RochelleAlleyne

Rochelle Alleyne The Naples Fire Chief doesn't want to lock people in their homes, but he does believe that a shelter in place order… https://t.co/skbtPYjO4k 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.