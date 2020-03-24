Dallas Cowboys Center Travis Frederick has announced his retirement with a heart-felt statement on Twitter.



Tweets about this Zach Bartkus Cowboys offensive lineman Travis Frederick really got so bored he retired. 1 hour ago JSOnline - NewsWatch A graduate of Big Foot High School, Travis Frederick in 2009 became the first UW freshman to start on the offensive… https://t.co/Kyl9VEy9mp 4 hours ago Jeff Potrykus RT @js_badgers: A graduate of Big Foot High School, Travis Frederick in 2009 became the first UW freshman to start on the offensive line. h… 4 hours ago JSOnline - Badgers A graduate of Big Foot High School, Travis Frederick in 2009 became the first UW freshman to start on the offensive… https://t.co/70sjDglUqj 4 hours ago CBSDFW ICYMI - Dallas Cowboys Center Travis Frederick has announced his retirement with a heart-felt statement on Twitter. https://t.co/186q29MgQK 4 hours ago Google Hits Cowboys Offensive Lineman Travis Frederick Retiring, Tweets ‘Football Is Risky’ https://t.co/oyNYD45bGE https://t.co/QvLA8cPZh9 5 hours ago Zack Kelberman #Cowboys Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman Abruptly Retires from #NFL https://t.co/WpfYeXc5yQ via @heavysan 5 hours ago CowboysNation Bot RT @CowboysNFLNews: Cowboys Offensive Lineman Travis Frederick Retiring, Tweets ‘Football Is Risky’ https://t.co/kSHKnJC0TI #DallasCowboys… 5 hours ago