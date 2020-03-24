Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cowboys Offensive Lineman Travis Frederick Retiring, Tweets 'Football Is Risky'

Cowboys Offensive Lineman Travis Frederick Retiring, Tweets 'Football Is Risky'

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Cowboys Offensive Lineman Travis Frederick Retiring, Tweets 'Football Is Risky'

Cowboys Offensive Lineman Travis Frederick Retiring, Tweets 'Football Is Risky'

Dallas Cowboys Center Travis Frederick has announced his retirement with a heart-felt statement on Twitter.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_bartookus_

Zach Bartkus Cowboys offensive lineman Travis Frederick really got so bored he retired. 1 hour ago

js_newswatch

JSOnline - NewsWatch A graduate of Big Foot High School, Travis Frederick in 2009 became the first UW freshman to start on the offensive… https://t.co/Kyl9VEy9mp 4 hours ago

jaypo1961

Jeff Potrykus RT @js_badgers: A graduate of Big Foot High School, Travis Frederick in 2009 became the first UW freshman to start on the offensive line. h… 4 hours ago

js_badgers

JSOnline - Badgers A graduate of Big Foot High School, Travis Frederick in 2009 became the first UW freshman to start on the offensive… https://t.co/70sjDglUqj 4 hours ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW ICYMI - Dallas Cowboys Center Travis Frederick has announced his retirement with a heart-felt statement on Twitter. https://t.co/186q29MgQK 4 hours ago

google_hits

Google Hits Cowboys Offensive Lineman Travis Frederick Retiring, Tweets ‘Football Is Risky’ https://t.co/oyNYD45bGE https://t.co/QvLA8cPZh9 5 hours ago

KelbermanNFL

Zack Kelberman #Cowboys Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman Abruptly Retires from #NFL https://t.co/WpfYeXc5yQ via @heavysan 5 hours ago

RTCowboysNation

CowboysNation Bot RT @CowboysNFLNews: Cowboys Offensive Lineman Travis Frederick Retiring, Tweets ‘Football Is Risky’ https://t.co/kSHKnJC0TI #DallasCowboys… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.