Parks and Rec Events canceled

30s if you have spring fever á you're not alone.

Coronavirus though is posing challeneges á when it comes to some outdoor activities.

Brian pauly with mason city parks and recreation says his office has had to make some tough decisions when it comes to some activities á including cancelling classes.

Most spring programs are being delayed by nearly a month.

Pauly says their office is closed to the public á and they're closely following guidelines.xxx "our childcare we're keeping in less than 10 per kid.

Just like all the daycares here in cerro gordo county are doing too."

The youth spring soccer program's season is set to begin in early may.

For more info á contact the parks and retogether to keep everyone safe.///