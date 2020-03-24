Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Parks and Rec Events canceled

Parks and Rec Events canceled

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Parks and Rec Events canceled
Keeping people safe
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Parks and Rec Events canceled

30s if you have spring fever á you're not alone.

Coronavirus though is posing challeneges á when it comes to some outdoor activities.

Brian pauly with mason city parks and recreation says his office has had to make some tough decisions when it comes to some activities á including cancelling classes.

Most spring programs are being delayed by nearly a month.

Pauly says their office is closed to the public á and they're closely following guidelines.xxx "our childcare we're keeping in less than 10 per kid.

Just like all the daycares here in cerro gordo county are doing too."

The youth spring soccer program's season is set to begin in early may.

For more info á contact the parks and retogether to keep everyone safe.///




You Might Like


Tweets about this

hollyshansen

Holly Hansen RT @HCPrecinct4: In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, all Precinct 4 events and programs are canceled through April 3, and community cente… 2 hours ago

HCPrecinct4

Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner's Office In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, all Precinct 4 events and programs are canceled through April 3, and communit… https://t.co/pL1pKQEWqG 2 hours ago

tinastokyodiary

Tokyo_Diaries 東京日記 I heard that some Hanami events will be canceled this year which is unfortunate💔 ・Last year I made a short video i… https://t.co/rxaMcGoVII 9 hours ago

Srb1970Rita

Sofia Rita Belmonte Naperville coronavirus roundup: Easter and Earth Day events canceled, Rotary hold drive-by food drive, dog parks cl… https://t.co/cXZ5sJGi0o 14 hours ago

danewkalani

Kalani Simpkins RT @wjxt4: No more camping 🚫🏕 State parks in Florida have canceled all events, activities and reservations for the next 60 days. https://t.… 14 hours ago

VictorB123

Crosspatch RT @UtahStateParks: UTAH STATE PARKS CANCELS EVENTS THROUGH APRIL 15 - Although these events have been canceled, all state parks and recrea… 17 hours ago

abc4utah

ABC4 News Utah State Parks announced Monday afternoon that all events scheduled at the parks through April 15 have been cance… https://t.co/AIGfKWzdbx 17 hours ago

UtahStateParks

Utah State Parks UTAH STATE PARKS CANCELS EVENTS THROUGH APRIL 15 - Although these events have been canceled, all state parks and re… https://t.co/LUavjDxTSQ 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.