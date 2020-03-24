Milwaukee's city-wide 'stay-at-home' order names more than 20 types of 'essential businesses'

Milwaukee's city-wide order names nearly two dozen businesses deemed "essential."



Tweets about this Kari In Tosa RT @UrbanMilwaukee: Here is the City of Milwaukee "Stay-At-Home" order https://t.co/q8tJFNGEXO 2 minutes ago Urban Milwaukee Here is the City of Milwaukee "Stay-At-Home" order https://t.co/q8tJFNGEXO 7 minutes ago David Lange RT @alderwomancoggs: ORDER OF THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE COMMISSIONER OF HEALTH IMPOSING A CITY-WIDE “STAY-AT-HOME” REQUIREMENT TO MITIGATE THE… 48 minutes ago Milele A. Coggs ORDER OF THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE COMMISSIONER OF HEALTH IMPOSING A CITY-WIDE “STAY-AT-HOME” REQUIREMENT TO MITIGATE T… https://t.co/PSxWUG2XuS 2 hours ago Kyla Calvert Mason RT @CorriHess: City of Milwaukee's stay at home order will go into effect before the state-wide order. 12 hours ago Corri Hess City of Milwaukee's stay at home order will go into effect before the state-wide order. 13 hours ago