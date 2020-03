South Omaha community, small businesses work through COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:50s - Published South Omaha community, small businesses work through COVID-19 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend South Omaha community, small businesses work through COVID-19 WANT THEIRCOMMUNITY, TOUNDERSTAND THESERIOUSNESS OFCORONAVIRUS.SEVERAL LEADERSAND ELECTEDOFFICIALS HELD APUBLIC CALL ...HOPING TO BETTERINFORM OMAHA'SSPANISH-SPEAKINGCOMMUNITY ABOUTTHE IMPORTANCEOF SOCIALDISTANCING.REPORTER SYDNEYGRAY EXPLAINSWHAT WASADDRESSED.EMPLOYEES ATTHIS SOUTH OMAHAGROCERY STOREARE DOING THEIRPART TO KEEPPEOPLE SAFE.:15:44:06-:15:53:14"PEOPLE THEY CANCOME IN SHOP ...YOU KNOW THEREHAS TO BE LIKE 6FOOT YOU KNOWBETWEEN YOUKNOW EACHCUSTOMER."AT NENA'S ZAMORAMARKET ...HOURS ARELIMITED BUT,CUSTOMERS STILLCOME IN AND SHOPFOR ITEMS LIKEMILK, EGGS ...:16:01:25-:16:09:19"WELL YOU KNOWESPECI ALLY LIKE ...FLOUR,TORTIALLAS ANDVEGETABLES ..."DIVA MEJIAS ...PRESIDENT OF THEHISPANIC CHAMBEROF COMMERCESAYS IT'S BEENTOUGH FOR MANYSMALL BUSINESSOWNERS.:03:50:29-:04:07:28"YOU HAVE TOKEEP GOINGBECAUSE IT'S OURLIVELIHOOD ...WE DON'T HAVE ALLTHIS WEALTH BUILTAND PUTAWAY--THISEMERGENCYFUND--WE DON'THAVE A 5 YEAREMERGENCY FUNDPUT AWAY ....SO SOME OF OURSMALL BUSINESSOWNERS REALLYLIVE MONTH TOMONTH."THE HISPANICCHAMBER OFCOMMERCEHOSTED AFACEBOOK LIVEEVENT, INFORMINGMANY SMALLBUSINESSESOWNERS ABOUTRESOURCES TOKEEP THEIRSTORES AFLOAT.:04:27:26:-:04:39:27'"WE JUST WANT TOMAKE SUREEVERYBODY ISINFORMED, WE'REIN UNCHARTEDTIMES AND WENEED TO KEEP OURHEADS ..WE HAVE TO STAYFOCUED AND WEHAVE TO JUST DOTHE RIGHT THINGFOR EVERYONE."SENATOR TONYVARGAS HADCONCERNS ABOUTTHE COMMUNITY'SEFFORTS TO STOPTHE SPREAD.:00:13:05-:00:31:21"AT DIFFERENTTIMES WE WERESTILL SEEINGREALLY PACKEDSTREETS, WEWERE STILL SEEINGPACKED PARKINGLOTS ...AND WE WERECONCEREND THATTHE LATINOCOMMUNITYSPECFIICALLY INSOUTH OMAHAWASN'T RECEVINGTHE MESSAGEYET."BUT ...COMMUNITYACTIVIST BENSALAZAR SAYS ...IT'S NOT THATSIMPLE.HE SAYS ...MORE PEOPLE AREOUT AND WORKINGIN SOUTH O ...BECAUSE THEYHAVE NO OTHERCHOICE..:01:22:14-:01:30:08"THEY'RE TAKING ACALCULATED RISKBECAUSE OUT OFNECESSITY THEYHAVE TO BRINGHOME A LITTLE BITOF MONEY FORSURVIVAL ..THAT'S WHYTHEY'RE HERE."SALAZAR SAYS HEBELIEVES ..SOME IN THECOMMUNITYWOULDN'T HAVEACCESS TOCERTAIN BENEFITSDUE TO THEIRIMMIGRATIONSTATUS..:00:41:28-:00:56:17"MOST OF THEMARE IMMIGRANTS ...MOST OF THEM ARELATINOIMMIGRANTS FROMMEXICO.CENTRAL AMERICAAND I WOULD SAYTHAT THE VASTMAJORITY OF THEMARE--DON'T HAVEUNEMPLOYMENTPLANS."IN SOUTH OMAHA ...SYDNEY GRAY 3NEWS NOW.THE HISPANICCHAMBER OFCOMMERCEPRESIDENT SAYSTHEY'RE ALSOWORKING WITHFINANCIALINSTITUTIONS ...TO HELP THOSEWHO MAY NOTQUALIFY FORSMALL BUSINESSLOANS.SHE SAYS THEIRGOAL IS TO KEEPTHE SOUTH 24THSTREET BUSINESSOWNERSINFORMED..





