Governor Eric Holcomb asks Hoosiers to stay home

Welcoming us into ?your?

Home tonight.

We know it's a tough time and today the governor asked for your patience for at least a couple of more weeks.

Today he signed a stay-at-home order restricting travel for essential employees only.

It goes into effect tomorrow night at 11-59.

But what exactly is essential?

Fox 55'sjentill neal is live from downtown to give us a break down of what you can and can't do after tomorrow night.

Jentill?hunter, i'm sure our viewers at home are wondering what this stay at home order entails.yes ..

You can still walk your dog ... go to the grocery store or just take a walk.

But keep 6-feet away from others and stay home as much as possible.

Governor eric holcomb today .- urging 6-million hoosiers to stay home.

As covid-19 infection and death rates continue to climb he joined several neighboring states by signing an order that limits travel for essential needs only ?9:51-10:06: it becae all seeing the same trends or waves coming.

Especially in the dense areas but it is spreading to all counties.

So stay home.

Get groceries only when you need them, and only buy what you need essential?

For pretty e, it straighthe state will be reduced to only the absolute essential workforce levels, such as state hospitals, police, prison staff, child protection services, health and our already activated national guard.or the rest of us that can be up for debate.

Holcomb said houses of worship are on the top of the list of essential services but asked religious leaders to continue to minister online.holcomb: ?6:17-6:27 el get back to the day when we can all join in person in full force but until that day to spread the word and notorkers 19.

Are urged to stay home unless you e considered essential to your job as a health provider grocery store clerk or first responder.

Even then you should stay six feet apart from others.

3 the order ends on monday april 6th at 11-59 p-m, but it could be extended