'We're open': Northeast Wisconsin businesses struggle amid coronavirus

OPEN NORTHEASTWISCONSIN.IT'S LAUNCHINGTODAY ON NBC26.IT'S A SEGMENTTHAT WILL FOCUS ONTHE BUSINESSES HITHARDEST BY THEPANDEMIC... AND HOWTHE COMMUNITY...CAN HELP THEMTONIGHT NBC 26'SERIC CREST BRINGSUS THE FIRSTINSTALLMENT FROMTHE BAR IN GREENBAY.THE AVAILABLEPARKING AT THE BAR...IN GREEN BAY.... ISN'TSOMETHINGMANAGEMENT HEREIS USED TO SEEING...BUT WITH A STATEORDER... TO KEEPCUSTOMERSOUTSIDE... THIS.... ISTHE NEW REALITY..."IT'S DRAMATICALLYCUT OUR BUSINESS.RIGHT NOW WE'REJUST TRYING TO HAVEENOUGH BUSINESSTO STAY OPEN."WITH SALESDROPPING ABOUT 60PERCENT IN THE LASTWEEK.... CO-OWNERJESS MILLER HAS HADTO CUT ALL OF HISHOSTS... SERVERS...AND BARTENDERS...AND TODAY HIS STAFFCONSISTS OF A FEWCOOKS.... A COUPLEOF MANAGERS... ANDSEVERAL DELIVERYDRIVERS..."WE HAD AN OKAYWEEKEND WITHDELIVERIES ANDTAKEOUTS BUT IF ITDOESN'T STAY AT THATRATE IT'S HARD TOSAY HOW LONG WE'LLBE ABLE TO KEEPDOING IT."AT THE BAR... THEYACTUALLY HAVEEXPERIENCE IN THEFOOD DELIVERYBUSINESS.... BUT INTHE LAST WEEK...THEY STARTEDGETTING MOREACCUSTOMED TO THEEVER GROWINGTREND.... OFCURBSIDE PICKUP.... ASAVING GRACE FORSMALL BUSINESSES....TRYING TO NAVIGATETHESE TOUGH TIMES..."IF YOU CAN ORDERFROM LOCALRESTAURANTS WEWOULD CERTAINLYAPPRECIATE IT.

IT'SKEEPING US AFLOATAND IT'S ALSOKEEPING US ABLE TOKEEP OUREMPLOYEESAROUND."(ERIC)AND WHILE IT'S NOSECRET THAT THISBAR ANDRESTAURANT ISN'TGOING THROUGH THISCRISIS ALONE...MANAGEMENT SAYSWHAT'S REALLYOVERWHELMINGRIGHT NOW... IS THESUPPORT... THEY'VESEEN FROM THEIRCOMMUNITY."AND I DO THINKTHERE ARE A LOTTAPEOPLE CONCERNEDAND THEY WANT TOKEEP THE SMALLBUSINESSES AROUND,KEEP THEM AFLOAT INA TOUGH SITUATIONLIKE THIS.

SO A LOTOF PEOPLE HAVEBEEN VERY GOODABOUT SAYING, HEYWE APPRECIATE THATYOU'RE OPEN AND WEWANT TO SUPPORTYOU."IN GREEN BAY ERICCREST NBC26.SO HERE'S A QUICKRECAP IN TODAY'S