Find Your Groove Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this uplifting documentary, stars and musicians from across the industry speak to the power and importance of music in society.

Here we examine how close we came to not having many of the incredible artists who we cherish today had it not been for arts programs. Music has the power to inspire and change world, and that starts with our supporting young talent.

Starring Tony Bennett, Whoopi Goldberg, Rosario Dawson, Dave Navarro & more