Find Your Groove Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this uplifting documentary, stars and musicians from across the industry speak to the power and importance of music in society.

Here we examine how close we came to not having many of the incredible artists who we cherish today had it not been for arts programs. Music has the power to inspire and change world, and that starts with our supporting young talent.

Starring Tony Bennett, Whoopi Goldberg, Rosario Dawson, Dave Navarro & more

suestein27

Susan Stein RT @PJHaleyR: Rent on itunes " Find Your Groove" documentary . @HaleyReinhart is interviewed 1 day ago

rmd81064

#HalienNation RT @PJHaleyR: Rent on itunes " Find Your Groove" documentary . @HaleyReinhart is interviewed https://t.co/KCgPs7jPbC 1 day ago

PJHaleyR

PJ Rent on itunes " Find Your Groove" documentary . @HaleyReinhart is interviewed https://t.co/KCgPs7jPbC 2 days ago

