COVID-19 cases top 150 in Clark County 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:18s - Published COVID-19 cases top 150 in Clark County SNHD announced today that COVID-19 cases hit 150 and said that 2 additional people have died with the virus. 0

