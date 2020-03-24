MPs pay tribute to health staff by applauding them in Commons

Global  

MPs have paid tribute to health service staff amid the coronavirus crisis by applauding them in the House of Commons.

Although clapping is banned in the Chamber, Labour MP Chris Bryant (Rhondda) said the circumstances were "very exceptional".

Commending the work carried out by those working in A&E, Mr Bryant said: "My heart is just full of praise for all those doctors, all those nurses, all the cleaners and all the other parts of the A&E teams.

