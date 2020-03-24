Global  

Los Angeles traffic obliterated by coronavirus lockdown

The packed lanes of traffic on the freeways of Los Angeles were a thing of the past on Monday (March 23) as a statewide lockdown continued in California.

Cars, for once, were not bumper to bumper as key workers found it easier to get around the city, which is famous for taking hours to cross during rush hour.

Sports fields and playgrounds were empty and noticeably fewer people were on the streets.




