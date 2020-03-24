Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What to watch on Disney +

What to watch on Disney +

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
What to watch on Disney +

What to watch on Disney +

Disney launches its new streaming service Disney + in the UK today, as thousands of families stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Subscribers will have access to a library of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BevSheppard6

Disneygirl1_0_1 Bring on lockdown I now have @DisneyPlusUK with all the Disney movies in one place I could ever what to watch!!!!… https://t.co/ZhVp0u4mlQ 1 minute ago

neilgreen75

neil green @littleepea_ @SkyHelpTeam If you pre-ordered it through Disney you use apps on your phone , firestick ,iPads etc .… https://t.co/IYUOXmr5FS 5 minutes ago

nikhita__x

Nikhita what to watch on Disney+ first? 7 minutes ago

hiyaimoe

ً @beomtyu right? all the story line even the animation— disney is the only one. ah— chris evan? what’s that movie ab… https://t.co/SqBf0n5p9F 7 minutes ago

kathrynxjane

Kathryn Mate. Mate. I am already overwhelmed by Disney plus. I don't know what I want to watch first... Everything!!! 8 minutes ago

joxhua_x

SNOTBOY we just got Disney + and can't decide what to watch cos there's so much stuff on there. I'm definitely watching the… https://t.co/U3yF4IEo7z 9 minutes ago

pinkwaldd

Steph Woke up, opened Disney+, spent so long trying to decide what to watch before work that I ran out of time and now I'm at work. 10 minutes ago

CodingJungle

CodingJungle @shuunnico @kungfuman316 @ArchonOf @VersedGamer i don't, i just think i reserve the right to raise my kid how i see… https://t.co/pNnvyGjQAO 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.