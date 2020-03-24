Global  

Shoppers adhere to social distancing while queuing at supermarket on day one of UK lockdown

Shoppers at a branch of Tesco in Woolwich were seen queuing yards apart on the first day of the UK's lockdown on Tuesday (March 24) in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Footage shows the orderly and distanced queue outside, while shots inside show limited stock with many people grabbing toilet roll.

On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a more rigid and reinforced lockdown to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and to alleviate pressure on the National Health Service.

