Local gun shops see spike in sales

LOCAL GUN SHOPS SAYTHEY'VE SEEN A SPIKE IN GUNSALES.23ABC'S IMANI STEPHENS TAKES ALOOK AT WHY SOME PEOPLE ARELOOKING TO BUY A GUN RIGHTNOW...JESS, AS BUSINESSES CLOSE DUE TOTHE COVID-19OUTBREAK - LOCAL GUN STORES SAYTHEY ARE SEEING ANINCREASE OF FOOT TRAFFIC.

SOMUCH THAT THEY'RE LIMITINGTHE NUMBER OF ITEMS SOMEONE CANPURCHASE AND RUNNING OUTOF STOCK...AS THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICSPREADS ACROSSTHE COUNTY, INCLUDING THE NUMBEROF CASES IN KERNCOUNTY RISING...LINES OUTSIDE OF LOCAL GUN SHOPSGROWING.....SOME CUSTOMERSWAITING FOR HOURS<NICK CERVANTES / FIRST-TIMEBUYER