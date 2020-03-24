'We can change the trajectory of this pandemic' - WHO 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:07s - Published 'We can change the trajectory of this pandemic' - WHO The pandemic caused by the coronavirus is accelerating, the World Health Organization said on Monday, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded. Emer McCarthy reports. 0

