Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China lifts lockdown of Hubei province

China lifts lockdown of Hubei province

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
China lifts lockdown of Hubei province

China lifts lockdown of Hubei province

China will lift restrictions on movement in most areas of Hubei province on Wednesday, ending a lockdown of the area brought on by the coronavirus.

People who are cleared will be able to leave the province after midnight on Tuesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AsiaInsiders

Asia Insider China lifts travel curbs on Hubei after two months under lockdown https://t.co/glPYrQxbuv https://t.co/Hcyq6reVYe 6 minutes ago

pjames870

Patsy RT @DailyMirror: China lifts months-long lockdown in coronavirus epicentre Hubei in historic day https://t.co/H1ApJPoCM1 https://t.co/pbHrt… 9 minutes ago

MatinaLiosi

Matina Liosi BTW, China lifts lockdown in most of virus-hit Hubei province 10 minutes ago

salmrizza

Susanne Sternlo "China lifts coronavirus lockdown on 50 MILLION people in Hubei province tonight, with Wuhan's restrictions lifted… https://t.co/K2D8v0vxSp 32 minutes ago

DailyMirror

Daily Mirror China lifts months-long lockdown in coronavirus epicentre Hubei in historic day https://t.co/H1ApJPoCM1 https://t.co/pbHrtgjhGY 39 minutes ago

boredofjudges

Bored of Directors RT @MagooBlues: PREPARE TO LET THE CHINESE OCCUPY THE COUNTRY. WHILE YOU ARE ON LOCKDOWN INSIDE YOUR HOMES, MORE WILL CREEP IN. THAT IS DUT… 1 week ago

MagooBlues

Bob Blues Magoo PREPARE TO LET THE CHINESE OCCUPY THE COUNTRY. WHILE YOU ARE ON LOCKDOWN INSIDE YOUR HOMES, MORE WILL CREEP IN. THA… https://t.co/DM4goOih9X 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.