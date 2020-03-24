Global  

'You must stay home:' UK PM Johnson

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered Britons to stay at home to try to halt the spread of coronavirus, closing non-essential shops, telling people not to meet with friends or family and warning that those who do not follow the rules face fines.

Libby Hogan reports.

0
