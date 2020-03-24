Trump: Coronavirus is not Asian-Americans' fault 14 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:50s - Published Trump: Coronavirus is not Asian-Americans' fault In a press conference on Monday (March 23), U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters he hopes to reopen the U.S. economy soon, and emphasized that Asian-Americans are not to blame for the coronavirus outbreak which has shut down the country. Gloria Tso reports. 0

