Olympics will be postponed- IOC member 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:42s - Published Olympics will be postponed- IOC member The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC member Dick Pound said on Monday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener. 0

