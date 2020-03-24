Global  

Pizza Chains Announce Hiring More Workers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Pizza Chains like Pizza Hut and Dominos are hiring more workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Pizza Hut said it would hire for more than 30,000 open positions and Papa John’s said it’s hiring up to 20,000 workers.

According to Business Insider, Papa John’s said the hiring process would be quick and simple.

The company said it wants “to help our communities through this crisis.

