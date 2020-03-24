Walmart Raises E-Commerce Warehouse Wages By $2

Walmart temporarily raised entry wages for workers in its e-commerce warehouses by $2.

According to Reuters, the decision attempts to manage a shopping surge created by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said wages would fall between $15 and $19 and would be effective until May 25.

Walmart also said it would pay special cash bonuses to its workers and hire 150,000 temporary workers.

The virus has infected over 32, 000 people in the U.S., with more than 415 deaths so far.