Trudeau Calls Out People Not Isolating Themselves

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said people are going against his advice to isolate themselves.

He said people not helping to fight the coronavirus outbreak should “go home and stay home” or face sanctions.

According to Reuters, soon after, Ontario announced a two-week shutdown of non-essential businesses.

Officials from the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said infected numbers jumped to more than 2,000.

Trudeau said: “We’ve all seen the pictures online of people who seem to think they are invincible.

Well, you’re not.”

