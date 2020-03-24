Ticket holders in Tokyo anxiously await word on Olympics

SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (MARCH 23, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) TOKYO RESIDENT AND TOKYO 2020 TICKET HOLDER, KOKORO YAMADA, WHO HAS TWO CATEGORY A TICKETS FOR THE OLYMPICS CLOSING CEREMONY, SAYING: "As of now, I have read the (tickets) terms and agreements many times but the wording is ambiguous.

However, rumours have been flying that postponement is the best option.

If postponement happens it means they are still going through with the Olympics and I am fine with that.

But cancellation, because it was very expensive, worries me."

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) TOKYO RESIDENT AND TOKYO 2020 TICKET HOLDER, KOKORO YAMADA, WHO HAS TWO CATEGORY A TICKETS FOR THE OLYMPICS CLOSING CEREMONY COSTING 440,000 YEN, SAYING: "In case of postponement, it is a little disappointing because the closing ceremony is the day before my birthday and it is the end of my twenties - I have accidentally revealed my age now - so I was thinking it would be a very special day.

But because the current situation is how it is, firstly it is important the athletes are able to compete when they are at their best and people can watch and enjoy.

Postponement seems like the best option at the moment."

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) TOKYO RESIDENT AND TOKYO 2020 TICKET HOLDER, KEIKO MORITA, WHO HAS SPENT 2,000,000 YEN ON TICKETS FOR THE TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS, SAYING: "Of course it would be disappointing (if it was postponed) but of course this crisis is happening all over the world, I cant deny it and we can only wait and see what happens.

It's not just me and its not just about the Olympics -- there are people who are suffering everywhere, so we have to accept this fact"

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) TOKYO RESIDENT AND TOKYO 2020 TICKET HOLDER, MANARI OSAKI, WHO HAS THREE TICKERS FOR BASKETBALL AT TOKYO 2020, SAYING: "I am worried about what I should do.

I bought the tickets so that they suit my schedule.

If it is postponed, then all my planning will be messed up and I might not even be able to go so I am worried."

VARIOUS OF TICKET DESIGNS ON DISPLAY STORY: Holders of tickets for the Tokyo Olympics face an anxious wait as the future of the Games hangs in the balance, following media reports they might not get a refund in case of a postponement or cancellation.

Tokyo 2020 haven't confirmed how many tickets have been sold but in the bidding process, organisers said over seven million seats would be available.

All domestic tickets for the Olympics have been sold, according to organisers.

In the most recent Games budget from December 2019, organizers said $800 million had been raised through ticket sales.

Now, with the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers saying postponement is being considered in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, ticket holders are worried about what this means for them.

Last week, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported tickets might not be refundable, citing Olympic organizers and contractual details connected to the tickets.

When previously contacted about ticket refunds, Tokyo 2020 organisers said they were monitoring the situation.

"The terms and conditions do not state that 'tickets cannot be refunded', so the article is not accurate," Tokyo 2020 organisers said.

The IOC have given themselves a deadline of four weeks to decide on the fate of the Tokyo 2020 Games, although the torch relay is scheduled to begin on Thursday (March 26).

(Production: Jack Tarrant, Sarah Aoyagi)