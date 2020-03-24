Coronavirus: 'stay at home and save lives' says Boris Johnson as UK enters tighter lockdown 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 06:13s - Published Coronavirus: 'stay at home and save lives' says Boris Johnson as UK enters tighter lockdown The British prime minister speaks to the nation amid reports the UK is to tighten rules on social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this