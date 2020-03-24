Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Global  

The World Health Organisation has reiterated pleas for people to stay at home to help tackle the spread of coronavirus, as the number of cases has surpassed 380,000 worldwide.

This comes as the UK enforces strict limits on leaving homes, South Africa goes into a 21-day lockdown, and stocks continue to fall on Wall Street.

