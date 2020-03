New Bedford company helping with outbreak hit by large fire 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:57s - Published New Bedford company helping with outbreak hit by large fire A massive fire hit a Massachusetts food company that was working to help during the outbreak. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New Bedford company helping with outbreak hit by large fire SERA: THIS MAY IMPACT THEEMERGENCY HELP THIS COMMUNITYWAS GETTING.TAKE A LOOK AT THE DAMAGE DONEBY THIS FIRE TO THE FOODWAREHOUS OF SID WAINER AND SON.THE FIRE CHIEF TELLING US SIXSEMI’S WERE FULLY ENGULFED INFLAMES WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVEDIN IN THE END, SEV WEREDAMAGED.THERE WERE REPORTS OF EXPLOSIONSWHEN THEY ARRIVED SHORTLY AFTERMIDNIGHT.NO ONE WAS INJURED.THE TRUCKS, WHIC ARE STORED,ARE NEW.LAST SATURDAY, THE COMPANY HELDAN EMERGENCY FOOD POP UP ONMARCH 21 AND LET OTHER PEOPLEAFFECTED BY THE CORONAVIRUSCRISIS.THEY SERVED 2000 PEOPLE,ACCORDING TO THE STANDARD.ANOTHER EMERGENCY FOOD POP UP ISSCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW.IT IS UNCL





