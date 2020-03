MBTA announces service changes to help essential workers now < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:44s - Published MBTA announces service changes to help essential workers The MBTA is making changes to its schedule to help essential workers get to their places of employment. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MBTA announces service changes to help essential workers THE STORY.KATIE: AS I’VE BEEN TELLING YOU,THE MBTA HAS BEEN ADJUSTINGSERVICE DAILY AS THEY NAVIGATETHESE UNCHARTED WATERS.THE FOCUS NOW IS GETTING MEDICALPROFESSIONALS HERE TO LONGWOODMEDICAL.STARTING TOMORROW, THE MBTA WILLBE ADJUSTING THE COMMUTER RAILSCHEDULE.THEY WILL ALLOW FOR 5 TRAINS TOARRIVE IN BOSTON BEFORE 7:00A.M.THIS IS TO ACCOMMODATE MEDICALPROFESSIONALS AND OTHER FIRSTRESPONDERS, ALONG WITH SHIFTCHANGES AT AREA HOSPITALS.SO, AS PART OF THIS CHANGE, THEMBTA IS REMINDING EVERYONE THATTHE BUSES AND TRAINS SHOULD NOWBE USED FOR ONLY ESSENTIALTRAVEL.OF COURSE, THAT CORRESPONDS WITHTHE ADVISORY FROM THE GOVERNOR.THE T SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO





