Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michigan's stay-at-home order now in effect

Michigan's stay-at-home order now in effect

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
Michigan's stay-at-home order now in effect
Michigan's stay-at-home order now in effect
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LindsayORourke

Lindsay O’Rourke RT @JennaWils: TODAY IS DAY 1 of Gov. Whitmer’s stay-at-home order for Michigan residents, I will have details and clarifications coming up… 2 seconds ago

LoyalPromise

Ms. Loyal RT @CNN: These are the states that have implemented stay-at-home orders: California Connecticut Delaware Hawaii Illinois Indiana Louisiana… 18 seconds ago

prpnews

PressReleasePoint https://t.co/q1HojtdNqL Henry Ford Health System Offers Guidance After Michigan Governor Issues Stay at Home Order 2 minutes ago

jezimnida

Jez RT @CNN: These are the states that have implemented stay-at-home orders: California Connecticut Delaware Illinois Indiana Louisiana Massac… 3 minutes ago

ArtspectrumACOD

Artspectrum ACOD RT @DNBethLeBlanc: For those curious, a "willful violation" of the order would be treated as a misdemeanor, carrying a $500 fine and/or 90… 6 minutes ago

PSThisDudeBlogs

PS, This Dude Blogs! Dear Michigan, Listen to the stay at home order by the Governor. Being stupid and selfish will only make #COVID19… https://t.co/PsUMpSO3dG 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.