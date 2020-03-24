Child in India sets up matchstick board so people can use elevator without risking coronavirus contact

A child in Delhi set up a board of matchsticks to allow tenants of their apartment building to use the elevator without directly touching the buttons, as a precaution against COVID-19 exposure.

The clever innovation was set up in Noida's Gaur Sportswood society building in Sector 79, Delhi.

The child, who is in the 8th grade, used household items like toothpicks and matchsticks stuck to a board made from polystyrene sheets and cardboard, that was pasted inside and by the elevator panel.

The system allows pasted toothpicks and matchsticks so that people can indirectly press the buttons with the sticks, and dispose of them in a bin pasted nearby.