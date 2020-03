Delaware Gov. Carney Issues Stay-At-Home-Order

AND IN DELAWARE, THE TOTALNUMBER EVERY CASES CURRENTLYSTANDS AT 87.BEGINNING TODAY, DELAWAREGOVERNOR CASH IS HE ORDERINGALL RESIDENTS TO STAY HOME,ALL NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSALSO ALSO BE FORCED TO CLOSETHIS MORNING, "EYEWITNESSNEWS" REPORTER CRYSTALCRANMORE ENOUGH WILMINGTONWITH THE LATEST MEASURES TOSTOP THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.GOOD MORNING, CRYSTAL.GOOD MORNING, JIM.WELL, THIS NEW DIRECTIVE SETIN PLACE FOR COUPLE OFDIFFERENT REASONS, ACCORDINGTO OFFICIALS, THE NUMBER OFCOVID-19 CASES HERE INDELAWARE CONTINUES TO RISE.AND GOVERNOR JOHN CARNEY ALSOEXPRESSING CONCERN ABOUT THESTRAIN THIS COULD POTENTIALLYHAVE ON THE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM.SOAP, BOTTOM LINE, DO YOU NOTHAVE TO GO OUT, YOU'RE ASKEDTO STAY AT HOME.NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES AREALSO ASKED TO CLOSE.MARKET STREET IN WILMINGTONWILL LIKELY BE QUIETER THAN ITNORMALLY IS AT 8:00 A.M.

THISMORNING.WHEN THE ORDERS GO INTOEFFECT.YOU CAN ALSO GO OUT IF ITFALLS UNDER A LIST OF APPROVEDACTIVITIES.AND THAT INCLUDES GETTINGGROCERIES, GOING TO THEDOCTOR, OR GETTING APRESCRIPTION.YOU CAN ALSO EXERCISE AS LONGAS YOU'RE PRACTICING SOCIALDISTANCING.NOW, WE'VE ALSO LEARNED THAT34 RESIDENTS FROM THE GOVERNORBACON HEALTH CENTER INDELAWARE CITY WILL BE MOVED TOTHE DELAWARE HOSPITAL FOR THECHRONICALLY ILL IN SMYRNA.IT IS PART OF EFFORT TO LIMITPOTENTIAL EXPOSURE COVID-19.GOVERNOR CARNEY HOPES THAT BYTAKING THESE TYPES OF ACTIONS,THEY STOP COMMUNITY SPREAD OFTHE VIRUS.MOST OF THIS IS ON US.YOU AND ME.THE PEOPLE OF DELAWARE.WE ALL NEED TO STEP UP.WE ALL NEED TO DO OUR PART.YOUR ACTIONS AFFECT YOURNEIGHBORS.AND THEIR ACTIONS AFFECT YOU.THAT'S WHAT TODAY ANNOUNCEMENTIS ALL ABOUT.WE CAN DO THIS.BUT WE NEED YOUR HELP.NOW, DELAWARE SCHOOLS WEREORIGINALLY SUPPOSED TO BECLOSED UP UNTIL THIS FRIDAY.THEY WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTILMAY 15TH.THOSE ORDERS TO STAY AT HOMEORDER WILL ALSO BE REMAIN INEFFECT UNTIL MAY 15 OR UNTILTHE VIRUS IS ELIMINATEDOLLARS.