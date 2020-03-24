Coronavirus: How has sport been affected? now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:48s - Published Coronavirus: How has sport been affected? A look at how the sporting calendar has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with the Olympic Games in Tokyo under pressure to be postponed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this KentOnline Sport The #coronavirus has shut most major sports down for the foreseeable future, both indoors and out. Find out just h… https://t.co/JfCB1c2vAV 3 hours ago Football-News Coronavirus: Sport's positive stories: From football and rugby to F1 and horse racing, there is not a single sport… https://t.co/44ugkIQtP9 7 hours ago One News Page Coronavirus: How has sport been affected?: https://t.co/UiDRDrex3o #OlympicGames 21 hours ago Oddschecker How has your favorite sport has been impacted by COVID-19? 🤔 Oddschecker takes a look at each major sport and the… https://t.co/whTW7FOou4 2 days ago PFSCL RT @pn_neil_allen: No English club has been more affected by coronavirus. Yet the transparency has been a lesson to everyone. #Pompey https… 2 days ago Nia RT @IMBusinessLegal: Sports clubs, players, and governing bodies have been affected by postponements caused by the #Coronavirus pandemic. I… 2 days ago Music Kamikaze 🎵🎼 RT @MailSport: Elderly relative of Real Madrid defender Nacho dies after short battle with coronavirus as his brother admits 'we have been… 2 days ago