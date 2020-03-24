Japan Olympics minister says end to pandemic necessary for Games

SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (MARCH 24, 2020) (TV TOKYO - Broadcasters: NO USE JAPAN / MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "TV TOKYO" WHEN VIDEO IS USED ON CABLE, COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE IN JAPAN BY CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC.

Digital: NO USE JAPANESE WEBSITES) 1.

JAPANESE OLYMPICS MINISTER, SEIKO HASHIMOTO, WALKING INTO NEWS CONFERENCE 2.

NEWS CONFERENCE IN PROGRESS 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) JAPANESE OLYMPICS MINISTER, SEIKO HASHIMOTO, SAYING: "Most importantly, I think we proceed to hold the Tokyo Games in a 'complete form' as Prime Minister said, unless countries and region around the world put an end to the coronavirus." 4.

HASHIMOTO LISTENING TO QUESTION 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) JAPANESE OLYMPICS MINISTER, SEIKO HASHIMOTO, SAYING: " When thinking about how long to delay the Games, it could be six months, one year, or two years.

It depends on (each) country or region's situation, and the health and environmental situation each athlete is in." 6.

HASHIMOTO LISTENING TO QUESTION 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) JAPANESE OLYMPICS MINISTER, SEIKO HASHIMOTO, SAYING: "I wish the IOC to listen carefully to the voices of the athletes.

And I wish for the IOC to work with each athlete and make the most appropriate preparations and make a decision on when the Tokyo Games will be held.

That's how I feel." 8.

HASHIMOTO LEAVING NEWS CONFERENCE STORY: The world needs to put an end to the coronavirus before the Tokyo Games can be held in its "complete form," Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Tuesday (March 24).

She also told reporters she hoped the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will listen athletes' opinions when making a decision for the fate Tokyo 2020.

She said the best timing for the Games to be held varies depending on each country and athlete's situation.

IOC said on Sunday (March 22) after an emergency meeting that it is stepping up its "scenario planning" for the 2020 Games due to start on July 24, including a possible postponement.

(Production: Hideto Sakai, Akiko Okamoto)