Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Japan Olympics minister says end to pandemic necessary for Games

Japan Olympics minister says end to pandemic necessary for Games

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Japan Olympics minister says end to pandemic necessary for Games

Japan Olympics minister says end to pandemic necessary for Games

Japan's Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto says "I wish for the IOC to work with each athlete and make a decision on when the Tokyo Games will be held".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Japan Olympics minister says end to pandemic necessary for Games

SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (MARCH 24, 2020) (TV TOKYO - Broadcasters: NO USE JAPAN / MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "TV TOKYO" WHEN VIDEO IS USED ON CABLE, COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE IN JAPAN BY CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC.

Digital: NO USE JAPANESE WEBSITES) 1.

JAPANESE OLYMPICS MINISTER, SEIKO HASHIMOTO, WALKING INTO NEWS CONFERENCE 2.

NEWS CONFERENCE IN PROGRESS 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) JAPANESE OLYMPICS MINISTER, SEIKO HASHIMOTO, SAYING: "Most importantly, I think we proceed to hold the Tokyo Games in a 'complete form' as Prime Minister said, unless countries and region around the world put an end to the coronavirus." 4.

HASHIMOTO LISTENING TO QUESTION 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) JAPANESE OLYMPICS MINISTER, SEIKO HASHIMOTO, SAYING: " When thinking about how long to delay the Games, it could be six months, one year, or two years.

It depends on (each) country or region's situation, and the health and environmental situation each athlete is in." 6.

HASHIMOTO LISTENING TO QUESTION 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) JAPANESE OLYMPICS MINISTER, SEIKO HASHIMOTO, SAYING: "I wish the IOC to listen carefully to the voices of the athletes.

And I wish for the IOC to work with each athlete and make the most appropriate preparations and make a decision on when the Tokyo Games will be held.

That's how I feel." 8.

HASHIMOTO LEAVING NEWS CONFERENCE STORY: The world needs to put an end to the coronavirus before the Tokyo Games can be held in its "complete form," Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Tuesday (March 24).

She also told reporters she hoped the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will listen athletes' opinions when making a decision for the fate Tokyo 2020.

She said the best timing for the Games to be held varies depending on each country and athlete's situation.

IOC said on Sunday (March 22) after an emergency meeting that it is stepping up its "scenario planning" for the 2020 Games due to start on July 24, including a possible postponement.

(Production: Hideto Sakai, Akiko Okamoto)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.