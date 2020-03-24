Coronavirus Update: Javits Center Transformation Underway now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:43s - Published Coronavirus Update: Javits Center Transformation Underway FEMA is working to transform the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan into a temporary hospital to treat those with COVID-19. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest. 0

