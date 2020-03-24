Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mounted patrols seen on deserted London streets on first day of lockdown

Mounted patrols seen on deserted London streets on first day of lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Mounted patrols seen on deserted London streets on first day of lockdown

Mounted patrols seen on deserted London streets on first day of lockdown

Mounted patrols were seen in central London today (March 24) as the streets were deserted after new lockdown restrictions were imposed by Boris Johnson last night.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mounted patrols seen on deserted London streets on first day of lockdown

Mounted patrols were seen in central London today (March 24) as the streets were deserted after new lockdown restrictions were imposed by Boris Johnson last night.

Footage shows the tourist hotspot and usual home of the Queen, Buckingham Palace, empty of people and further footage shows what appears to be a mounted patrol on Wardour Street.

The filmer cycled into the city after fears of contracting COVID-19 on public transport.

They told Newsflare: "Central London has been increasingly quieter every day the past week.

"Today was different, only very few people out on the street.

"Usually Soho is buzzing with cafes and people but dead today I was surprised when I saw the army on horseback - especially when they were in a big group.

"I’m not sure what they were doing but it looked like they were going slow and just monitoring the streets."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.