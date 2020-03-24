Mounted patrols seen on deserted London streets on first day of lockdown

Mounted patrols were seen in central London today (March 24) as the streets were deserted after new lockdown restrictions were imposed by Boris Johnson last night.

Footage shows the tourist hotspot and usual home of the Queen, Buckingham Palace, empty of people and further footage shows what appears to be a mounted patrol on Wardour Street.

The filmer cycled into the city after fears of contracting COVID-19 on public transport.

They told Newsflare: "Central London has been increasingly quieter every day the past week.

"Today was different, only very few people out on the street.

"Usually Soho is buzzing with cafes and people but dead today I was surprised when I saw the army on horseback - especially when they were in a big group.

"I’m not sure what they were doing but it looked like they were going slow and just monitoring the streets."