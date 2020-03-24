Global  

Stay at home order in effect

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Stay at home order in effect
Stay at home order in effect
0
Stay at home order in effect

Tweets about this

JoeSLeonhardt

Joe S. Leonhardt RT @KDVR: Three hours after issuing a stay-at-home order that goes into effect 5 p.m.​ https://t.co/dJzmXEJikp 11 seconds ago

TheAllureOfSin

🌸 side bitch kagome RT @LaurenMinorWXIX: We’re breaking down everything you need to know about Ohio’s stay-at-home order, now in effect until April 6th. Join u… 52 seconds ago

69News

WFMZ-TV 69News Wolf's stay-at-home order for several counties went into effect at 8pm last night #coronavirus #covid19 https://t.co/xhx3nODci9 2 minutes ago

k_bomb

Kevin Bommer RT @KDVR: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday issued a stay-at-home order to go into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24.​ https://t.c… 4 minutes ago

BrookeM_Feldman

Brooke M Feldman, MSW @lyntrus @billkinkle @CleanSlateCtrs I don't know how many in Philly yet, but it looks like with IOP's moved to tel… https://t.co/dHTviITdwo 6 minutes ago

Local24Kelsie

Kelsie Cairns RT @Local24Jalyn: A “safer at home” executive order for #Memphis goes into effect tonight at 6 p.m. “Essential” jobs will stay open which m… 6 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Michigan ‘stay-at-home’ order in effect amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/pdhJlPHnDm 9 minutes ago

CorOfTheSUN

Johnny (G) Scott ™ RT @just_some_lady: ... we have a "stay at home" order that took effect at 12 midnight and the news is telling us where and when we can tak… 9 minutes ago

