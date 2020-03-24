Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ted Cruz rips Democrats on coronavirus stimulus bill

Ted Cruz rips Democrats on coronavirus stimulus bill

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:07s - Published < > Embed
Ted Cruz rips Democrats on coronavirus stimulus bill
Sen. Ted Cruz blasted Democrats for blocking the coronavirus spending bill.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NationalFile

National File RT @NationalFile: Ted Cruz ripped into Nancy Pelosi and Democrats' attempt to politicize the emergency coronavirus stimulus bill. https://t… 13 minutes ago

NationalFile

National File Ted Cruz ripped into Nancy Pelosi and Democrats' attempt to politicize the emergency coronavirus stimulus bill. https://t.co/WNfd4g2KK0 12 hours ago

LuisRamos_Cruz

Luis A. Ramos Cruz RT @DanKEberhart: This isn't the time to play politics. Republicans held their nose as they voted for things they didn't agree with to get… 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.