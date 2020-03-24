Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. says shelter-in-place not in Florida's future, despite coronavirus concern

Gov. says shelter-in-place not in Florida's future, despite coronavirus concern

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:32s - Published < > Embed
Gov. says shelter-in-place not in Florida's future, despite coronavirus concern

Gov. says shelter-in-place not in Florida's future, despite coronavirus concern

Among other reasons why, Governor DeSantis says a shelter-in-place lockdown would not be appropriate for Florida since a majority of counties have seen little to no cases of the virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fox35orlando

FOX 35 Orlando Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he does not want to issue a "shelter in place" order for the Sunshine State since ab… https://t.co/3AoM54lEof 6 minutes ago

veritasema

Veritasema Enigma RT @WPTV: #BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis says he won't issue a "shelter in place" order in Florida right now, calling it "not advisable." WAT… 25 minutes ago

DonnaAnde1

Donna Maria Anderson RT @CillizzaCNN: Ron DeSantis says no to "shelter in place" order https://t.co/N74oUPsTO8 2 hours ago

says_kaylee

Kay(lee/mac) RT @nealbrennan: NEW YORK: Shelter in place. CALFORNIA: Shelter in place. FLORIDA: Dade County Coughing Contest starts in 20 minutes! 5 hours ago

JRandal01

J.R. RT @FOX13News: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he does not want to issue a "shelter in place" order for the Sunshine State since about a thi… 6 hours ago

alicelilly1

alicelilly 😠 Gov. Ron DeSantis says he won't issue 'shelter-in-place' order in Florida https://t.co/yvXSjNhNge 6 hours ago

runningnole

Debra Billard RT @FCN2go: Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis says he does not believe a shelter-in-place order would combat the spread of coronavirus in Florida. Ins… 7 hours ago

Justice4Alex93

Rafael Zaldivar RT @AnthonySabatini: “Rep. Anthony Sabatini isn’t in favor of a shutdown. “It would put us into a recession, if not a Depression. It’ll d… 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.