Olympics ticketholders anxiously await Games' fate 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:39s - Published Olympics ticketholders anxiously await Games' fate Ticketholders for the Tokyo Olympics are anxiously awaiting the Games' fate as multiple countries and organizations have called for a postponement. Gloria Tso reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this