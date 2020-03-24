Global  

Michigan's stay-at-home order now in effect

Miti_Vigliero

Mitì Vigliero RT @CNN: These are the states that have implemented stay-at-home orders: California Connecticut Delaware Hawaii Illinois Indiana Louisiana… 16 seconds ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning These made-up sports will help you survive Michigan's 'stay home' order https://t.co/ah2rVjq7KU https://t.co/xAu3p5DLUf 1 minute ago

RayRay12029378

🇺🇸Re-Elect Trump🇺🇸 RT @Savingrace_: Michigan Governor announces executive stay-at-home order ://www.mlive.com/public-interest/2020/03/read-michigan-gov-whitme… 3 minutes ago

americasactivi1

americasactivist RT @WNDU: BREAKING: Michigan's governor is going to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to combat the spread of coronavirus, according to… 4 minutes ago

camlawnman

Chris A Lawnman These made-up sports will help you survive Michigan's 'stay home' order https://t.co/L1La8rsZq7 4 minutes ago

Bill_if_u_will

Bill McGrath RT @BMontgomeryWSBT: Michigan's already under a Stay at Home order. Indiana's starts at midnight. @KristinBienWSBT has what you need to kno… 4 minutes ago

EmmyKrueger

Emmy Krueger Yesterday was last day before Michigan's stay home order went into effect. Paint is apparently essential for people… https://t.co/y3709GsOeN 6 minutes ago

imalandpirate

Michael RT @MichSoS: All Secretary of State branch offices are closed in accordance with @GovWhitmer’s stay-at-home order. Customers can go online… 7 minutes ago

