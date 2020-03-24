My Quarantined Life: Ottavia’s new world near Milan 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 02:52s - Published My Quarantined Life: Ottavia’s new world near Milan Italian citizen Ottavia now needs special permission to leave the house because of the pandemic, and this is her warning and advice to all those who might soon find themselves in her position. 0

